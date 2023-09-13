Watch how Bugri Naabu arrived in parliament for leaked tape probing

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

One of the events that has been in minds of many Ghanaians is how the leaked audio of police officers and a politician planning the ousting of Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has unfolded so far with numerous allegations.



IGP Dampare, who is the centre of the leaked audio was yesterday, September 12, invited by the parliamentary committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to answer to some of the wild allegations levelled against him by COP Alex Mensah and Supt. George Asare.



Today, Wednesday, September 13, IGP Dampare is expected to continue his testimony alongside the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Bugri Naabu, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi.



In a video circulating on social media, Bugri Naabu who is a witness for today’s hearing can be seen being assisted into a wheelchair right after he got out of his vehicle at the premises of parliament.



In the 59-second video making the rounds, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP looked like he couldn’t take further steps from his car as he inquired about the welfare of a nurse and aides who flanked him.



Background:



In the leaked audio at the centre of a parliamentary probe, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.





Leaked tape probe: How Bugri Naabu arrival in Parliament today.#ClassFM pic.twitter.com/RaS4WSqdQp — Class 91.3FM (@Class913fm) September 13, 2023

