Watch full session of how Otumfuo's chiefs struck out case against Wontumi

On Monday, January 29, 2024, the Kumasi Traditional Council deliberated on a case involving Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Wontumi had been accused of gross disrespect towards the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, allegedly threatening to challenge the authority of the traditional leader if need be.



A high-powered delegation of the NPP accompanied Wontumi to the sitting.



After the proceedings, the Kumasi Traditional Council through its head, the bantamahene, struck out the matter.



The decision came after the accuser, Kokosuhene Nana Kwaku Duah, was advised to refrain from bringing political matters into the chieftaincy realm.



During the hearing, one of the chiefs arguing in favor of Chairman Wontumi pointed out the constitutional stipulation that chiefs should abstain from active politics.



The chief emphasized that when the alleged disrespectful comments were made, Nana Kokosohene should have left the event grounds (NPP party vetting function) immediately upon hearing Wontumi's alleged statements.



Background



Chairman Wontumi was, on January 22, declared wanted by the second-highest decision-making body of the Asante Kingdom, whose membership is limited to traditional leaders after he made comments that ruffled their feathers.



It would be recalled that during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region, Wontumi reportedly had an altercation with the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, where he made some comments regarded as challenging the authority of the Asantehene.



He was summoned along with lawyer Maurice Ampaw, a TV presenter on Wontumi TV and the station's management.



Ampaw had also made similar derogatory comments on his show and was supposed to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, January 29, 2024.



Ampaw, after apologizing for his comments, however, indicated his unreadiness to appear before the Council.



