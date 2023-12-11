Watch 'clash' between Sosu and NIB official before release of 'The New Force' spokesperson Abbiusi

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spokesperson of The New Force movement spokesperson, Shalimar Abbiusi, was released by National Security following the Kaneshie District Court granting her bail on Monday, December 11, 2023.



Shalimar Abbiusi’s release did not come easy as the officials of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) did all they could to keep her in their custody citing security concerns despite the court’s order.



A viral video shared by the Accra-based Metro TV showed some of the drama that occurred before the release of the 30-year-old Belgian woman.



In the video, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, the lawyer of Shalimar Abbiusi, could be seen engaging in an argument with an officer of the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), of the BNI.



The officer was insisting that he had to take the accused person to the national security office because he was the one who brought her to the court.



“I brought her. So, I have to take her back to get her things for her,” he said.



But, Sosu said that there was no need for Abbiusi to be taken back to the office by the National Security officers.



The legislator said that if they (the NIB officers) want Abbiusi to come for her things, then she would be with her lawyers so they follow the officers to the office.



About the arrest



The Ghana Immigration Service apprehended a 30-year-old Belgian woman, Shalimar Abbiusi, who gained attention through her involvement in a viral short video introducing a new political group known as "The New Force."



Abbiusi was taken into custody during an inquiry into her immigration status in the country.



The Immigration Service took notice of Abbiusi's activities on social media, particularly her role as the spokesperson for "The New Force."



The arrest occurred following an invitation by the Head of the National Enforcement Section at the Immigration Headquarters to address concerns related to her immigration status.



Investigations revealed that Abbiusi initially arrived in Ghana on September 4, 2017, through the Kotoka International Airport and had been a frequent visitor until 2018 when she claimed residency as a student at the Ghana Christian University College.



However, checks from the college exposed that Abbiusi had never been a student, and the documents purportedly issued by the institution to support her application for a residence permit were forged.



The accused now faces charges related to immigration offenses and has been arraigned before the court for remand into Immigration custody.



The court granted her bail on December 11, 2023, after she pleaded not to the charges against her – one count of obtaining a student permit by false declaration contrary to section 52 (1) (i) of the Immigration Act 2000 {Act 573).



Shalimar Abbiusi was granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000.



She must report to the Ghana Immigration Service three times a week as part of her bail conditions.



Watch a video of the incident below:





#TheNewForce: Shalimar Abbiusi has finally been released by the BNI, who initially hesitated to do so, after the court granted her a Ghc20K bail



Our reporter @ZoeOdei was at the Kaneshie District Court to cover proceedings #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/2y2VIV6V7E — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) December 11, 2023

BAI/NOQ