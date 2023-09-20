Watch banter between Appiah Stadium and Wontumi at EC’s registration centre

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (a.k.a. Wontumi), crossed paths with Frank Kwaku Appiah (a.k.a. Appiah Stadium), a popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, at a centre for the ongoing voter’s registration exercise in the Ashanti Region.



The two men engaged in a heated debate about who was going to win the 2024 presidential elections.



A viral video of the incident showed Appiah Stadium telling Wontumi that the NPP would lose the 2024 elections no matter what they do.



“Wontumi stop talking because what you are saying would not work. Even if Christ supports you, you will not win,” he said in Twi.



Wontumi, who was accompanied by a lot of NPP members, said that Ghanaians were not going to bring back former President John Dramani Mahama to experience intermittent power supply (dumsor) again.



“We are not going to let John Mahama bring back dumsor… we are bringing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” the NPP regional chairman said.



Appiah Stadium started exclaiming “Mahama, Mahama, Mahama, Mahama” but he was overpowered by Wontumi and the numerous NPP members who were also screaming “Bawumia, Bawumia, Bawumia.”



Watch the incident in the video below:











BAI/AW



