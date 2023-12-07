Watch as police arrest 3 suspected robbers dressed in military uniforms at Bogoso

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspected armed robbers dressed in military apparel at Bogoso, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.



Viral videos sighted by GhanaWeb show scenes from the arrest of the three suspected armed robbers.



A least five police officers conducted the arrest of the accused armed robbers.



The policemen could be seen in the video ordering the suspects to remove the military uniforms they were wearing and sit on the floor.



The officers were also asking them about the whereabouts of the money they supposedly robbed, as they were hitting them (the suspect robbers).



“Where is the money, where is the money, where is the money,” some of the policemen could be held saying in Twi.



Watch the incident in the video below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.