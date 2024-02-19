Watch as man is caught attempting to kill his wife, charm his stepson in Canada

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 February 2024

A man, who appears to be in his 40s, has been caught red-handed attempting to supposedly kill his wife using black magic at a shrine at Amasaman, a community in the Greater Accra Region.



The man also allegedly wanted to break his in-law's leg as well as charm his stepson who lives in Canada so that he would forget about all the properties he (the stepson) left behind.



A video shared by Kofi TV on Sunday, February 18, 2024, showed the man sitting in the shrine, wielding a knife with a pot full of a red substance (possibly blood), with his picture as well as that of the people he wanted to supposedly harm in front of him.



The man is heard admitting in the video that he intended to harm his relations so he would get all the properties of his stepson living in Canada, after being questioned by the men who apprehended him.



“I’m here to use black magic on them,” he said after he was asked what he was doing with the pictures of his relations.



He could be heard calling out the name of his wife, Yaa Felicia, following the direction of the priest with the incantation “Yaa Felicia appear so that I can stab you, Yaa Felicia appear so that I can stab you…“



The fetish priest could also be seen in the video saying after the accused person was arrested, “I was the one who told them to arrest you. I save lives here, not kill people.”



Broadcaster Kofi Adoma Nwanwani said in the video that the fetish priest after knowing the intention of the man, reported the incident to the Amasaman Division of the Ghana Police Service.



A plan was hatched for his arrest if he indeed showed up to perform the black magic, which they eventually did.



