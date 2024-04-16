Watch as Mike Oquaye Jnr washes clothes of some Dome-Kwabenya constituents

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has adopted what some people have described as a unique approach to his campaign strategy, after he was spotted washing clothes for some of constituents.



In a widely circulated video, Oquaye Jnr. can be seen immersed in the act of service, bending over a bowl of water to wash clothes, as onlookers cheered him on.



This unexpected gesture has ignited discussions about the lengths politicians go to garner votes during election seasons.



The incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, lost her parliamentary seat in the New Patriotic Party's primaries to Mike Oquaye Jnr.



She received a total of 328 votes, representing 19.20%, while her contender, Mike Oquaye Jnr., secured victory with 1,194 votes, representing 69.91%.



Mike Oquaye Jnr. won the seat after attempting it on two occasions.



Watch the video below





WEI ????What politicians do in search of political power. Mike Ocquaye Jnr NPP Parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya constituency washes dross and clothes for votes???? pic.twitter.com/Nh9MLsiQSb — Aristotlektv (@aristotledada) April 15, 2024

NAY/AE