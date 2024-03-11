Watch as Ken and Bawumia 'dine' amid allegation of poisoning in the NPP

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is not perturbed about allegation of poisoning in his party.



Shortly after the passing of John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, theories emerged suggesting that both the legislator and Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, were poisoned after a party event in Tamale.



Additional theories propose that several NPP officials are potential targets of assassinations due to their political ambitions.



In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the National Organiser of the NPP, who was spotted with Justin Kodua, the General Secretary, were captured with other members of the party, refusing to accept water offered to them at a funeral ceremony, which led to them being ridiculed on social media.



Well, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia appears to be leading by example as he has been captured in a viral video, dining with his main opponent in the NPP presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong.



In the said video which was shared by GHKweku on March 11, 2024, Bawumia and Ken could be seen laughing as the latter was pointing out meals to be dished out for the former at a funeral event.



Ken, at a point, could be heard telling Bawumia, “You are a ‘dada ba’ (a pampered child)”.



The NPP flagbearer retorted, “No, no, no”, as they both burst into laughter.



