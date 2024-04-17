Watch as John Mahama goes farming in the Savannah Region

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

A video of former President John Dramani Mahama busily working on a farm in some part of the north of Ghana has emerged online.



In the video, the former president, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is seen steering a tractor as he ploughs his farm at Busunu, located in the Savannah Region.



John Mahama is also seen tending to the vast farming land, personally involving himself in the cultivation process.



This agricultural endeavour by the former president is not a first, as in 2023, it was reported that he had ventured into full-scale farming activities, including crop cultivation and animal rearing, in the Savannah Region.



Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, had disclosed that hundreds of acres of land had been cleared at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality, with approximately 400 acres already under cultivation for crops such as soybeans and others.



Former President John Mahama spotted behind the steering wheel busily ploughing his farm at Busunu in the Savannah Region. pic.twitter.com/Nurh37xT8C — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) April 17, 2024

