Watch as Deputy Minority Leader, Ellembelle DCE fight over road construction

The Deputy Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, nearly engaged in a fistfight with the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwesi Bonzoh, over the fixing of a road.



The DCE was not happy about the fact that the MP had fixed the potholes on a road in the district without his authorisation.



A video of the altercation that has gone viral shows Kwesi Bonzoh confronting the Deputy Minority Leader about fixing the road.



He asked the MP why he fixed that road because it was already under contract and accused him of engaging in “cheap politics”.



“Don’t you know it (the road) is under contract? Don’t you know it is under contract?” The DCE could be heard saying this in the face of the MP.



Armah Kofi Buah then retorted, “Don’t start… If this road is under contract, is it motorable? Buy fuel for the contractor to fix the road. Are you sick”.



“You are here; I’m in Accra. I came and fix the road, and then you have a problem,” he added.



The two men were at each other’s throat and could have hit each other, but for the intervention of some onlookers.



