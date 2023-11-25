Watch as Bawumia is mobbed at the funeral of Berekumhene

Politics of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was at the final funeral rites of the Paramount Chief of Berekum (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, on Friday, November 24, 2023.



Viral videos of Dr Bawumia’s arrival showed thousands of people waiting on a street to receive the vice president at Berekum.



The crowd virtually blocked the convey of the NPP flagbearer, as they could be seen singing and dancing on the street upon his arrival.



After the vice president alighted from his vehicle, the crowd followed him to the funeral grounds as they jammed to Kwame Yogot's “Biibi besi''.



Some of the leading figures in the NPP who were with the vice president included the Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim and the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B).



Dr Bawumia, with a broad smile, enveloped by his guards and some leading figures of NPP, could be seen waving at the crowd.



Watch the video of Dr Bawumia at Berekumhene’s funeral below:







BAI/AE







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.