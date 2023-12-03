You are here: HomeNews2023 12 03Article 1891559

General News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch as Alan Kyerematen and wife show off the Afafranto dance moves

Alan Kyerematen and wife dancing at Afrafranto Walk play videoAlan Kyerematen and wife dancing at Afrafranto Walk

The founder of the Movement for Change political party, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and his wife have been spotted showing off their dance moves publicly.

Alan Kyerematen, the Ghanaian politician who has declared his intention to lead the country if given the nod come the 2024 election, held his Afrafranto Walk on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in Kumasi.

Supporters of the politician came in their numbers to help the presidential aspirant campaign his policies to Ghanaians.

At the Afrafranto Walk, Alan Kyerematen and his wife, Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, danced to melodious Ghanaian music.

The couple were both spotted in a yellow sporty outfit, with the yellow representing the political party’s colour.

Watch as Alan Kyerematen and his wife dance below:



