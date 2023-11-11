Watch NAPO's reaction as some supporters refer to him as incoming vice president

Politics of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some supporters of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), were left disappointed with the response of the minister when they tried to cheer him on.



The supporters could be seen cheering on the minister after his press briefing at the Ministry of Information on November 9, 2023, in a viral video.



“Incoming vice. Vice ooh … vice ooh vice. Our incoming vice president, our incoming vice president,” some of the supporters could be heard exclaiming in the video.



But the NAPO could have none of the chants from his ‘fans’.



He went into his vehicle without entertaining them, to their disappointment.



His driver then sped off after blowing his horn three times for them to make way.



“Ehi NAPO, he has dodged us,” one man could be held saying.



Watch NAPO’s reaction in the video below:





Eeeiiiiish Napo snub his people oooo. Incoming what? Tweeeeaaa kaaaiiiish ????????????????. #24HourWorkingEconomy pic.twitter.com/JNXKOC1sYB — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) November 10, 2023

BAI/NOQ