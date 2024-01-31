Watch Mike Ocquaye Jnr celebrate victory with dance moves to Kuami Eugene's 'Monica'

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

As part of the celebration following his victory over the incumbent MP for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, Mike Ocquaye jnr showcased his dancing prowess, entertaining delegates who had gathered after the election.



During the gathering, the DJ initially played one of the NPP's hit songs. However, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, also known as "Gaboo," promptly interrupted, requesting the DJ to stop the music and play "Monica."



Taking the mic, he exclaimed, "DJ, stop the song, I want you to play Monica."



As the popular hit song filled the air, Mike Ocquaye Jnr dazzled the crowd with dance moves, including the Azonto, while enthusiastic delegates cheered him on, chanting, "Go Gaboo, go Gaboo."



The incumbent MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, faced defeat in the New Patriotic Party's primaries.



Safo received a total of 328 votes, representing 19.20%, while her opponent, Mike Ocquaye Jnr, secured a resounding victory with 1,194 votes, accounting for 69.91%.



