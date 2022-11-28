Watch Mahama's reaction during Ghana's match against Portugal

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, will face South Korea today, November 28, in their second match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



The importance of this match to Ghana qualifying for the next stage of the World Cup cannot be overemphasized.



The first match was no doubt a bit disappointing for many Ghanaians because the stars played well but failed to win the catch.



Like many Ghanaians, former President John Dramani Mahama was very disappointed as he watched the star meltdown after Ghana equalized the first goal against Portugal.



Excerpts from a video from the office of the former president, where the match was telecast to many Ghanaians, showed the evolving cycle of Mahama's emotions.



The video, which was shared by Kofi TV, showed the former president jumping through the sky after the captain of the Black Stars, André Ayew, got Ghana back on level terms.



Minutes after Mahama's joy came the second for Portugal, and the former president could be seen in the video holding his head in dismay.



Then came the third goal for the Portuguese, which left a priceless expression of disappointment on the former president's face.



Watch the video below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG