Watch Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in fervent prayer during NSPPD conference

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been spotted in a video from the well-attended gathering of Christians at the NSPPD Ghana Prayer Conference in Accra.



The event, heralded by Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze, the leader of the New Season Prophetic Prayer and Declaration (NSPPD) prayer movement, was held at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre beside Africa Lake in Accra.



With several people attending the event, a video of the former Minister of Information (now Minister of Works and Housing) in a moment of intense prayer has emerged on social media.



Shared by SIKAOFFICIAL on the X app, it said, “Ghanaian Lawyer and Politician, Honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was seen at the NSPPD prayer Conference praying vehemently.



As can be seen in the video credited to GHKWAKU, the minister, donning a white long-sleeved shirt over a pair of blue jeans trousers and black shoes, is captured with his left hand on his head as he engaged in fervent prayer, just like everyone else.



Being led to pray by someone from the stage, the minister, seated in the front row, continues to pray as the camera pans between where he is standing and the stage from where the prayers are being led.



Thousands of people attended the event, with many sharing their testimonies and experiences from joining the prayer conference via their social media handles.



