Watch Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's full address officially announcing his bid to be NDC flagbearer

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After many months of uncertainties and doubts as to whether he was really going to contest for the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor brought a finality to the matter when he officially announced his bid to run.



The former Minister of Finance made this known at a press conference in Accra, where he detailed how and why he is the right candidate to help Ghana out of its current economic mess.



"Today, Ghana, our house is on fire, and as a citizen, I have the responsibility to help quench this fire. The economy is in shambles, the youth are unemployed and desperate, and Ghanaians everywhere are going through very difficult times, lacking the most basic necessities of life," he said.



Among other things, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, said that he is putting himself out there because he is ready to serve Ghana again.



"I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so," he added.



So far, he is the first person in the opposition NDC to have officially announced his bid to run for the party's flagbearer, hopeful of representing it as its presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.



Watch the full address by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor during his press conference at the Ghana International Press Center in Accra on Thursday, November 3, 2022, below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/SEA