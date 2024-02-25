Watch Bright Simons’s 28-minute presentation on why the government must cancel the Agyapa deal now

General News of Sunday, 25 February 2024
The Agyapa Royalties deal the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is seeking to implement has once again become a topical issue, following reports of the government spending over $12 million on the deal despite it being on hold.
Bright Simons, a Vice President of IMANI Africa, has given reasons why the Agyapa deal, which would have affected about 97% of Ghana’s royalties from the country’s mineral resources, must be cancelled as a matter of urgency.
According to Simons, the first reason Ghanaians must fight to ensure that the deal is cancelled is the way it was forced through parliament by the government and its majority in the house.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, the IMANI vice president said that the government started implementing the deal without approval from the Parliament of Ghana, as required by law.
He said that it was the then Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, who pointed out that there were so many issues with the deal, including the fact that it must have the approval of parliament.
He said that after Gloria Akuffo criticised the deal, the government used its majority in parliament to force the deal through without any proper scrutiny from the house.
Simons also explained that the government is also going to sell Ghana’s gold rights for $1 billion and the deal had no expiry date or gold deposit restriction, meaning that the investors are going to have control of royalties from future gold mines discovered in the country.
He also said that per the deal, it is the private investors who are going to benefit more after the country's royalties from its gold resources have been listed on the London Stock Exchange.
“It was not the public market that was going to set the price for Agyapa Jersey. It was the underwriters! And they would have sold to specific investors before the share debuted on the stock market. So, the share price increase would have benefited those investors, not Ghana.
“After the share price appreciation that benefits the investors, Agyapa would subsequently be under the control of so-called independent directors, selected by the deal insiders, who will dictate all dividend & investment policies based on the underlying agreements,” he said.
