Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, departed from the country in the afternoon of May 3, 2023 for the United Kingbom where he will be attending the coronation of the new King of Britain, Charles III and the Queen Consort.



The Asantehene was captured in a 35-second video shared by the Manhyia Palace on Twitter exchanging greetings with his sub-chiefs and aides on the tarmac of the Kumasi International Airport.



Wearing a suit, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom is also flanked by security aides who are seen transporting his luggage into a parked private jet that he later walks towards.



Otumfuo officially invited to Charles III coronation



A statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Mahyia Palace, John Badu, last week confirmed that the Asantehene had been invited for the coronation ceremony which is slated for May 6, 2023, with his wife, Lady Julia.



It added that Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Lady Julia will meet the British monarch before the coronation on May 4 at Buckingham Palace and also attend the King’s official reception on May 5, 2023.



Watch the video of Otumfuo's departure below:







“His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has been invited to attend the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort in London on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He will be accompanied by Lady Julia.



“Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.



“Before the Coronation, Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles in a private audience at Buckingham Palace on May 4, 2023. They will also attend the King's official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023,” the statement which was issued on April 28, 2023, read.



View the statement below:







