Watch Adwoa Safo serve 'yoghurt' to her constituents

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video has emerged online of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, serving some people at a public space believed to be in her constituency.



In the video shared on Twitter (now known as X), the MP is seen personally sharing snacks to some of the people seated under a canopy.



With a tray in hand, and with the help of some women standing around her, Sarah Adwoa Safo collects some frozen ice-creams and then moves towards the people seated not too far from her to serve them.



While it is unclear what event that was, it is worth noting that the Electoral Commission of Ghana has started a Limited Voter Registration exercise to allow for persons who turned 18 years after the last registration exercise to get registered.



In a post on her page on Facebook, the Dome-Kwabenya MP advertised the activity with a flyer, urging all eligible persons in her constituency to go and get counted.



The exercise, which started on September 12, will end on October 2, 2023.



See the video below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/AW