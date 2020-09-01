Regional News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Wassa Fiase: Chiefs demand reinstatement of Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II

Some residents are demanding the reinstatement of the paramount chief in Wassa Fiase

Chiefs of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council have petitioned the President Nana Akufo-Addo to help reinstate Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II as the paramount chief of Wassa Fiase to restore peace in the area.



A speech signed by the Queenmother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II requested Nana Akufo-Addo to provide the traditional council adequate security to enable Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II to be reinstated as the Omanhene of the Wassa Fiase Traditional council.



This according to her will restore peace in the area.



The Queenmother also said that Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II has been cleared by both Western and National House of Chiefs to be reinstated to continue his kingship as the Omanhene after his conviction in 2002 by Sekondi High court for contempt.



Meanwhile Nana Abena Kunadjoa II had called for the immediate transfer of the registrar from the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council for overstaying his tenure and demonstrating gross disrespect to Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II and the entire membership of the royal family.



She also called for an immediate audit of all transactions on the finances of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council.



Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II was convicted on 2002 by Seckondi High Court for contempt and subsequently destooled following his conviction.



Odeneho after serving the jail term appealed the contempt charge at the Appeal’s Court and the court quashed his conviction for contempt in July, 2003.



The Judicial Committee of the Western Regional House of Chiefs on August 19, 2015 ruled in favour of Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II, stating that there was no valid destoolment of Odeneho thus the Paramount Chief was not destooled in April 2002.



The Public Relations Officer of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Fiifi Ampong in an interview called on the President Nana Akufo-Addo to assist the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council to reinstate Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II as the paramount chief of the traditional council.



Nana Kofi Bosompem of Benso also addressing the press accused one Solomon Ntsiakwa popularly known as Kwesi Appiah’s and the registrar of hijacking the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council and destabilizing the peace of the area.



To register their displeasure with the current situation of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council with regards to chieftaincy affairs, the chiefs and the people of Wassa Land demonstrated through the principal streets of Tarkwa and called for the reinstatement of Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II before the end of 2020.





