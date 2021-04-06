Washed-ashore fish normal, what’s abnormal is the quantity – Osu chief fisherman

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Class FM

A Chief fisherman in Osu, Nii Djamlodja VI has indicated that washed-ashore fish are seasonally witnessed by the fisherfolk but the recent happening is not normal.



Speaking on Class91.3FM’s Class Morning Show on Tuesday, 6 April 2021, he noted that the quantity of fish washed ashore on the Osu coastal belt in the Greater Accra region was abnormal.



“Normally these things happen so when it happened we thought it was the normal thing because by this season, fishes used to wash ashore but the quantity is different from what was witnessed in previous years,” he told show host, Kofi Oppong Asamoah.



He noted that the Assembly, Fisheries ministry and the FDA visited the scene for investigations.



He, therefore, stated that the fisherfolk are waiting for an official report from the FDA to ascertain the cause of the phenomenon and find appropriate ways to dispose of the carcasses.



Nii Djamlodja VI, however, noted that the leadership of the fisherfolk have made sure the washed ashore fish do not hit the markets because “it will dip sales if something goes wrong”.



Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.



The carcasses of several large fish, numbering over 80 were discovered ashore on Sunday, 4 April 2021.



