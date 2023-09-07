Was the motorway not there before the BoG HQ contract was awarded? - NDC MP asks

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

The minority chief whip in parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has raised concerns about the government's sense of priority and the allocation of funds for infrastructural projects.



Kwame Agbodza pointed out that while the government has awarded $250 million for the construction of a new Bank of Ghana (BoG) headquarters, the government is struggling to raise funds to repair the Accra-Tema Motorway.



The Accra-Tema Motorway, Ghana’s first dual carriageway, is in dire need of repair.



Since the government repealed the road toll levy, the booths on the stretch have become a threat to road users.



In a tweet, Kwame Agbodza questioned the government's logic in prioritizing such an expensive project as the new headquarters for the central bank while the motorway had been in use before the contract for the construction of the BoG was awarded.



“We have $250m plus another $50m for the land to build a new headquarters for BoG, and some people are asking if Ghanaians may be ready to pay another levy to fix the Accra-Tema motorway. Are we serious in Ghana? Was the motorway not there before the contract for the BoG HQ contract was awarded to someone close to the government?” part of the tweet read.



The minority chief whip pleaded with the government to fast-track the repair work on the motorway to make it safe for road users.



“The government can surely repair the broken parts of the motorway and make it safe for now. We can’t wait till we find money to construct a new motorway,” the tweet added.





