Was Mahama booed at Dome-Kwabenya?

Social media users are saying that former President John Dramani Mahama was hooted at during his campaign tour for the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Dome-Kwabenya.



The claims were made after a video of Mahama at a meeting with NDC members in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency went viral.



The said video, which has been sighted by GhanaWeb, showed a group of people clapping and yelling “away, away, away,” but it is not clear whom the hooting was directed at or whether the people hooting were members of the NDC.



The booing started when a man in white clothing started welcoming the former president to the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.



The former president and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, can be seen urging the crowd to remain calm.



The hooting stopped and the man who was giving the welcome address continued.



