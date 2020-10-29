Regional News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: GNA

Walk, work and pray for me - NDC running-mate to Ketu North chiefs

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to chiefs and people of the Ketu North constituency to support her and the party to victory.



She said there was the need for all, particularly the chiefs to “walk with me, work with me and pray for me” so that together, the NDC would come back to power and build a united and prosperous Ghana.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang who appealed to a durbar of Ketu North chiefs at Afife said the love and enthusiasm that greeted her and her campaign team was demonstrative of the people of Ketu North and Volta Region’s love for the NDC noting, the party would depend on their continuous support for a comeback.



The second day of the former Education Minister’s three-day campaign tour of the Volta Region saw her visit two communities each in Ketu North and Ketu South constituencies and one in Keta constituency and at all places visited, she met a thrilled and charged crowd waiting to welcome her.



It started from Afife, where the chiefs defied the heavy rains in the morning to meet her and the team to the presentation of citation by Volta South queen mothers extolling her qualities and to an expectant crowd in the evening at Keta.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang throughout her visits called on the people not to be deceived by the promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the handouts they would give during this campaign season saying, such few cedis would not give them good roads, good health, employment and importantly, peace.



The first female Vice-Chancellor of a public university rather asked for people to vote for the NDC, which she described as a party that “delivers on its promises, sustains projects and adds to them and respects women and by extension, everyone”.



Dr. James Klutsey Avedzi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North, said his constituents should not make the mistake to change their voting pattern because with him as their MP and Mr. Mahama as their President, more development projects would come to the area.



He said the eight years of the previous NDC government brought lots of projects including rural electrification, school infrastructure, and road infrastructure to the constituency, things the current administration either stalled or could not add to.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.