'Walewale Constituency is not about the Vice President, it's the trust of the people' - Ex-Northern Regional Minister

Politics of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Correspondence from North East Region



The former Northern Regional Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Abubakar Abdallah who won the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Walewale constituency has said that the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has never been the reason why the NDC is finding it difficult to win the seat since 2012 till date.



Abubakari Abdallah who was a member of the PNC led the party as a parliamentary candidate two consecutive times, thus, 2008 and 2012 elections but was defeated in both elections.



After leading the PNC in the two elections as its parliamentary candidate, Abuba then defected to the NDC and became its parliamentary candidate in the 2016 and 2020 elections respectively.



This is the 5th time Abubakari Abdallah is contesting as a parliamentary candidate in the Walewale constituency.



After his four consecutive times going to 5th consecutive times in 2024, can Abuba win the Walewale seat this time round in 2024? A question left to the constituents to decide.



Abuba in an interview with GhanaWeb after an overwhelming victory in the NDC presidential and parliamentary elections, stated that the NDC not winning the Walewale seat is about the trust of the people and not as a result of the Vice President.



"Walewale constituency is not about the Vice President, it is about the trust of the people. Of course, the people had a lot of hope in the Vice President but I think that over the years they've realized that their hope was a mirage and it is getting its illusive by the years.



"And hopeful this time, reality will [sic] on them then they need to make a change and change might definitely be one of the NDC," he said.



The NDC after losing the seat in the 2012 elections to the NPP is still finding it difficult to win it back because of the factor of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.