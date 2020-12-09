General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Wait for EC's declaration and jubilate in moderation – Akufo-Addo to NPP supporters

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to celebrate the party’s victory in Monday’s polls in moderation in accordance with public order and safety.



The President's caution follows reports that some supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have massed up at the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) to compel it to declare the results of last Monday’s polls.



Supporters of the NPP on the other hand, have been jubilating the victory of the party ahead of the declaration of results by the EC.



In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, President Akufo-Addo urged supporters of the party that “When you win an election, you don't need to be aggressive.



“Be of good character and wait for the Electoral Commission to declare.”



He further urged supporters: “And when you jubilate, be moderate and sensitive to public order and safety.”



Meanwhile, certified results from 15 out of 16 regions indicate that Nana Akufo-Addo is leading with 5,477,408 votes as against his opponent, Mr. John Mahama’s 4,886,693 votes.

