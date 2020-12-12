Politics of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Wa NPP members demand removal of Regional minister over parliamentary defeat

A party supporter holding a paper with the inscription, 'Minister must go'

New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Wa Central Constituency in the Upper West Region, are demanding the removal of the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Sali, for not supporting the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area, leading to the loss of that seat in just ended elections.



Scores of party supporters stormed the Minister’s official residence on Friday morning, demanding his removal from office.



According to them, the NPP candidate, Hajia Humu Awudu, did not get the needed support from the Minister and the constituency chairman, Ali Kamara leading to the party’s defeat.



The angry party supporters say they will continue to protest until they achieve their aim.



NDC’s Rashid Pelpuo won the Wa Central seat.

