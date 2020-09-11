Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Wa Imam’s family rejects Bawumia’s GH¢20k funeral donation

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The family of the late Dr Suleman Mahama Haroon Bakuri has rejected a donation of GH¢20,000 from the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as his support for the funeral and burial rites of the late Wa Imam.



According to the family, though the donation is well-intentioned, it is belated as the final rites have been performed already.



But they raised other concerns.



“Besides, the Vice President never showed up in person to mourn with the family when he paid a visit to the region on the 7th of September, 2020".



“The money was only sent through the constituency Chairman of the NPP for Wa Central which is unethical.”



A release issued by the Head of the Limanyiri Family, Alhaji Issaka Mahama Bawmara, on Friday, September 11 said when the “embattled” Imam called on the presidency after he was prevented from performing his religious duties at the Central Mosque by the Upper West Region Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, there was no response.



“The Regional Minister used the powers vested in him by the Presidency to promote and support a rival faction as they purport to allegedly depose the Imam,” the release said.



The family said the Imam lamented the incident especially given accusations he suffered in the run-up to the 2016 electioneering campaign that he prayed for leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during their visit to the Wa Central Mosque.



“Isn’t it ironic that neither the President nor the his vice found it worthy to attend any of his funeral celebrations nor visit the family to mourn with them even when they visited and toured the Region, yet find it expedient to send money through others to be donated to the family?"



“The family however wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the last minute kind gesture by the presidency and wish to state that it however came too late when the final funeral rites has been performed.”



It assured that continuous prayers will be said for the President, Vice President, ministers of state and all national leaders “to give them wisdom and guidance to continue to lead the nation on the path of progress, development and prosperity”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.