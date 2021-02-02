Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

WN/R: School building near collapse, parents threaten to withdraw wards

Parents say the deplorable state of the building poses a risk to their wards

Parents with their wards at the KBK R/C Junior High School in the Bia West constituency of the Western North Region have vowed to withdraw their children from school.



The aggrieved parents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the school building in which their wards study is in a deplorable state and could collapse.



The parents were worried their wards are in danger and to prevent any unforeseen situation, they would have to withdraw their wards.



The building which was constructed in 1987 has not seen any form of renovation or maintenance.



The headmaster of the school Mr. Kobby Jones said all efforts to get the building renovated have proven futile.



He said he has personally written to the DCE in the area, traditional authority, and the district education office but no action has been taken.



In view of this, the parents with wards in the school have vowed to withdraw them. They have asked authorities to address the challenge in the shortest possible time.







