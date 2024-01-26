WISTA Ghana pledges support for cancer care among children

Health News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: Eye on Port

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association is a global organization connecting female executives and decision-makers around the world.



The National Arm, WISTA Ghana was established in June 2009 with the sole aim of promoting the development of women in the maritime industry.



One of the fundamental principles of WISTA Ghana is making a social impact through various community and social initiatives.



To start the year, WISTA Ghana has taken it upon itself to make an impact on the lives of children battling cancer. The Women’s Association, led by its new President, Gertrude Ohene-Asienim, this month made a 10,000 Ghana Cedi cash donation and other items to the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive care for children with cancer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The President of WISTA Ghana says the token support is to raise awareness about childhood cancer, which is very low, to help increase the chances of survival among children in Ghana.



She pledged the support of her outfit in the care and treatment of childhood cancers in the future.