WANEP backs NDC to hold peaceful demonstrations against 2020 election results

Foremost peacebuilding organisation in the West African subregion has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has the legal right to hold peaceful protests against the 2020 election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP) said it is within the right of the NDC as a political organisation to hold such peaceful demonstrations.



“When they (NDC) feel they are hurt, they need to be allowed to express themselves in the most peaceful manner that they can,” Executive Director of WANEP, Chukwuemeka Eze, is quoted in a report by Myjoyonline.



He, however, said NDC must take cognisance of the coronavirus pandemic and the charged political atmosphere as it holds the demonstrations.



Since December 9, 2020, when the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the 2020 presidential polls, supporters of the NDC have been taking to the streets to hold demonstrations.



The NDC leadership and grassroots believe the elections were stolen for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The NDC says it has evidence to prove its case of a stolen election 2020 verdict, although it is yet to take the matter to court.



The leadership of NDC has also backed its supporters to take to the streets to demonstrate against the results declared in favour of the NPP and President Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, police have warned persons holding unlawful and spontaneous demonstrations in some parts of the country, urging them to adhere to the law regulating such activities.



Director of Public Affairs, Sheilla Abayie-Buckman, said in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, that recent demonstrations that have been organised on the blind side of police flout the Public Order Act.



“If any crimes are committed in the course of such unlawful demonstrations, all participants are jointly and severally responsible for the crime,” the statement warned.









