WAEC relocates exams centre at Bright SHS after students assault invigilators

The move follows an attack by students taking their final exams on invigilators.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced in a statement that Bright Senior High School (SHS) in Kukurantumi will no more serve as a centre for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



All students sitting the exams at that centre are to move to Ofori Panin Senior High School, the statement from the Centre on Friday, August 7, 2020, stated.



The move follows an attack by students taking their final exams on the invigilators.



Reports allege that the attack on the invigilators was incited by their proprietor, Bright Amponsah, who was reportedly upset that WAEC officials had tightened security during the examination.



The attack left some of the officers and a journalist of state-owned Daily Graphic wounded.



The statement from WAEC indicated the relocation of the examination centre was to “ensure the integrity of the examination and safeguard the lives of examination officials.”



“WAEC wishes to use this opportunity to encourage all supervisors and invigilators to continue to be vigilant and carry out their duties diligently and without fear,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, Proprietor of the school has since been picked up by Police.





