WAEC releases provisional results of 37,825 WASSCE private candidates

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2023 private candidates - Second Series, revealing that 37,825 candidates participated in the examination.



Among these candidates, there were 17,389 males and 20,725 females, with an additional 16 visually impaired candidates.



However, 1,231 registered candidates were reported as absent during the examination period.



In a statement released in Accra and signed by John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, it was disclosed that the results of 289 candidates have been withheld due to allegations of involvement in various forms of examination malpractice.



These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing unauthorized materials such as mobile phones into the examination hall, and seeking external assistance, among others.



The release of these withheld results is contingent upon the conclusion of investigations into the reported cases of malpractice.



Furthermore, WAEC cautioned the public to remain vigilant against scammers who may attempt to deceive candidates by promising to upgrade their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.



Candidates were reminded that WAEC's results database is securely protected, and all results can be authenticated.



Institutions and organizations were advised to verify results directly from WAEC through the official website or utilize the confirmation/verification service online.



The Council extended its appreciation to all school heads who provided accommodation for the examination, as well as supervisors, invigilators, examiners, and all partners who contributed to the successful conduct of the examination and the subsequent release of results.