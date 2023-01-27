WAEC caution parents and BECE candidates over scammers

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has drawn to the attention of the general public persons who pose as officials of WAEC claiming to upgrade the results of candidates at a fee payable through mobile money transfers which is false.



“These persons have developed diverse means of communicating such as phone calls and the use of social media platforms to lure victims to pay money mostly via mobile money transfers” the statement read.



The Council wishes to assure members of the public that its results database is well secured. As such, all forged results can be detected by its confirmation/verification system.



Institutions and organisations are also advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the Council or access the confirmation/verification service online at www.waecgh.org.



Members of the public are advised to report the activities of these fraudsters to the police or to the nearest WAEC Office or call 0540157979.