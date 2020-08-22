Politics of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Voting out NPP would be a terrible decision for quality education - Yaw Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has said education would be on the ballot paper in the upcoming general elections.



According to him, if Ghanaians vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo no child would be left behind.



He said when voters go to the polls on December 7, they are voting for hope and transformation.



The NPP, he said has delivered on it’s major policy on making secondary education free for all.



The Deputy Minister said the campaign promise was just a promise, but it has helped in offering opportunity to every Ghanaian Ghanaian child to access quality education.



The free senior high school to him was a bold decision that has helped in transforming technical and vocational education which is no longer the preserve for students who don’t well in school.



“The Ghana that you know is different now because someone dreamt and someone delivered.”



“The NPP knows that education is a difference maker, education is what transforms society and takes a young man from a village and makes him somebody and it is that kind of education we want every child to have. Make no mistake about it."



"On December 7, education is on the ballot and not just any education, quality education is on the ballot…The decision we make on December 7, has wide ramifications for this country. When we vote for Akufo-Addo this nation is going to be transformed,” he added.





