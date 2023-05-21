Voting NPP in Kumawu by-election is romancing with the devil and rewarding failure - Alhaji Said Sinare

Politics of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: JAPHET 1 Tv

The immediate past National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, HE Alhaji Said Sinare, has asked residents of Kumawu not to reward the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their failures by rejecting their parliamentary candidate at the by-election slated for May 23rd.



In a statement, the National Democratic Congress's Zongo President described the election as a national rescue mission, adding that citizens owe Kamawu a duty to vote in the election and that every ballot cast in the election should count as a referendum on the ruling NPP.



Taking Ghana out of the cesspit that the NPP has thrown us into will require leadership with forthrightness and a clear vision to chart a new direction into a future of prosperity and peace, he said.



We should not reward the NPP for their failures, and we should reject a discredited leadership with no clear agenda for developing this country, he stated when speaking to the media.



Worried by the present situation of things in the country, the outspoken NDC stalwart has urged Kumawu electorates to reject the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate in the forthcoming by-election, saying that voting for the NPP candidate is like romancing with the devil.



Appealing to the people of Kumawu in a Facebook post, he stated that Kumawu cannot continue to vote for the NPP, which has almost destroyed the very foundation on which the country was laid. It will be a rewarding failure, and I know my people will not disappoint the NDC this time.



As a party, we are solidly behind Tom C to represent you in Parliament; please accept him and vote massively for him.