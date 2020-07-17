General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: GNA

Voters registration figures are provisional - EC

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair of the EC

The Electoral Commission has said registration figures being announced were provisional and would continue to be provisional until the exercise was completed in August.



Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair of the EC, in charge of Corporate Services at a “Let the Citizen Know” said the Commission was committed to deepening transparency in its activities and would audit all figures at the end of the exercise.



He said the announcement of provisional registration figures daily was a major way of enhancing transparency, fairness, and integrity in the process.



Dr. Asare said cases of the Offinso North and Afigya-Sekyere districts in the Ashanti region were not unique, saying, “indeed we have made corrections to the figures in several places as a way of ensuring that accurate figures are reported to the general public.



“We even detected what happened in the two districts and corrected them before the National Democratic Congress started highlighting them.” added.













