Voters registration day 1: Applicants frustrated as processes drag at centers

It appears the Electoral Commission’s estimation of a relatively speedy voters registration process is gradually coming under question.



A tour by GhanaWeb to survey happenings at some registration centres has revealed some anomalies contrary to what the Electoral Commission’s Chair, Jean Mensa suggested.



Assurances from the EC Monday pointed to the fact that there are enough voter registration kits; 8,000 deployed nationwide to assist the smooth running of the exercise. According to Jean Mensa, this, coupled with the over 44,000 staff recruited to help in the process was sufficient to facilitate smooth and successful outcomes in the exercise.



At the St. James JHS Lashibi center, the situation inside the school’s compound was commendable. Aside the strict adherence to the safety protocols including hand washing and the wearing of nose masks, social distancing was religiously observed, with not more than 30 people allowed into the compound at a time. Outside the compound was however a different story.



Scores of registrants had gathered outside, awaiting their turn to go through the process. Though some were privileged to get plastic chairs, others had to find alternatives whist they wait. The process, according to most of them was dragging, with just one voters registration kit in use. They were even more frustrated and unhappy because there are no canopies to shield them from the sun, or the rain.



At the time of this report, about 45 persons had been registered though the numbers were a lot and some had arrived as early as 4.am.







The situation wasn’t very different at the Sakumono Estate Complex. Registrants had been left to the mercy of the weather without provision of shade. The process was dragging and only one kit was in use. Some unenthused registrants were also complaining about how some EC staff were ‘smuggling’ people in though they had arrived earlier and had been waiting for hours.



At the TMA primary 1 School center at Sakumono Village 2, residents had engaged in a near brush with authorities over delay in processes. There were no seats provided and registrants had to sit on the bare ground as they waited their turn to register. Officials on the ground refused to speak to the news team over the issue





