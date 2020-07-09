Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Voters registration: Tension as NDC supporters attack OKESS students in Asawasi

The attackers alleged that the students were bused to the constituency

Tension is mounting in Asawasi Constituency in the Ashanti region, after some students of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) were allegedly attacked by supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the constituency.



The attackers alleged that the students were bused to the constituency to partake in the ongoing Electoral Commission registration exercise. OKESS is located in the Tafo Pankrono constituency also in the Ashanti region.



Over 100 students were conveyed to the constituency in the morning on Thursday, July 9, 2020 onboard six commercial vehicles to register.



Supporters of the NDC in the Asawasi constituency decided to storm Tafo-Pakrono-Asawasi road to inspect vehicles coming to Asawasi.



Deputy NDC Asawasi Constituency Secretary, Marwan Abdul Wahab told Angelonline.com.gh, “after interrogating the students, they confessed that they were bused from OKESS to come to Asawasi constituency to register”.



He said, sternly, “We are sending a strong warning to non-residents of Asawasi not to come and register because we are very vigilant. We’ll resist attempts by any group to bus people to the constituency to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise. Asawasi register is not Greater Kumasi register so non-residents should advise themselves.”



According to him, NDC executives in the constituency have deployed men to all the registration centres to challenge non-residents and protect the centres since they have lost trust in the police.



“Non-residents of Asawasi should stop endangering their lives especially final year SHS students in the Ashanti Region by illegally being bused to Asawasi to get registered in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



“NPP can never win Asawasi seat no matter what NPP regional executives will do. We will continue to monitor the process and make sure only Asawasi residents register in Asawasi constituency,” Marwan insisted.





