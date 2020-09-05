Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Voters registration: Ensure prosecution of political crimes - ACAA

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, chief executive officer of ACAA

The Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA) has called on stakeholders to ensure the prosecution of political crimes that occurred during the compilation of the new voter register.



This was contained in a report made by the body on the monitoring of the Electoral Commission's voters registration exercise.



Based on the general observations throughout the registration exercise, ACAA proposed the prosecution of political crimes to guide future exercises and our electoral process in general.



The report recommended that “ the EC and the Ghana Police Service must investigate accusations and counter accusations of busing of people to registration centers by some politicians”.



ACAA raised concerns on the need for perpetrators of political violence to be arrested and be seen to be prosecuted.



“The security and law enforcement agencies must speed up the prosecution processes of law breakers at Registration Centers and the Ghana Police Service will be of much service towards the peace of the country before, during and after elections. However, the seeming sometimes selective application of our laws by the Police can worsen the current agitations and lead to chaos in future exercises”, the report recommended.



The religious group also described the just ended registration exercise as smooth.



“In the view of the ACAA, the just ended registration exercise in spite of the pockets of challenges went on smoothly. However, it is the considered view of ACAA that, as we go into the December 2020 general elections, efforts must be made to address the challenges and make good recommendations”, the report concluded.



Below is the full report





