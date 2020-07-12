Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Voters registration: 7 persons arrested over attack on police at Kotobabi

The suspects are said to have beaten up the police officers and freed some persons in their custody

Seven ( 7) suspects have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command in connection with the brazen attack and freeing of suspects in handcuff at a registration centre in Accra.



They were arraigned before court on Friday July,10,2020 and to reappear on Monday, July 13, 2020.



Background



Seven persons suspected to be National Security Operatives allegedly assaulted Police officers and took away two suspects in handcuff at a registration centre in Accra.



According to a police situational report sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, the incident happened at the E. P church voter registration center in Accra New Town on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



The report indicated that two men wielding cutlasses stormed the registration centre early in the morning at about 7:00 am. They were swiftly arrested by Police on duty, handcuffed and were being taken into a nearby Police vehicle.



Shortly, the seven persons suspected to be National Security Operatives onboard a Pick-Up truck with registration number GC 3286-19 blocked the Kotobabi Police patrol car conveying the suspects, beat the Police driver and absconded with the two suspects in handcuff, the report said.

According to an eyewitness, the Police Officer was injured and was sent to the hospital.

