Voters register: Withdraw soldiers from NDC strongholds - Minority demands

The Minority in Parliament is demanding the withdrawal of military personnel deployed to the strongholds on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the registration of the new voters' poll.



Some military personnel has been deployed to the Volta, Oti, Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.



In the Volta Region, the NDC said the soldiers are stationed and doted within and along with the border communities right from Aflao Beat Zero to Duta, down to Yame-Lente and Wudoaba are seen openly harassing, intimidating and restricting movements of our residents to the extent of even following them to their abodes without a permit.



Some residents in the Ketu South Municipality has said they are living in fear and panic following the deployment of some heavily armed security personnel into the area.



The Minority said they were more concerned with happenings in the Volta Region, especially the Ketu North and South districts adding that the residents feel threatened to come out and register to vote in the elections.



The Minority Spokesperson on Defence and Interior, James Agalga, in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said "There is this erroneous perception that every Voltarian who lives or works in Togo is not a Ghanaian. The truth is that some are dual citizens and they have the legal basis to vote as accepted under our laws."



According to him, there is a certain scheme designed by the government to intimidate the teeming supporters of the NDC from registering.



"The real reason why they have deployed the soldiers there is to intimidate them and to ensure that they don’t exercise their constitutional rights of registering to vote in the polls," he added.

