General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Voters at Ashaiman School polling station adhere to safety protocols

Voters at the Ashaiman Senior High School polling station

Over 17 million Ghanaians are expected to vote today to choose a president and 275 Members of Parliament to run the country for the next four years.



Reporters from GhanaWeb who are stationed at the various constituencies in the country have been providing an update on the happenings in the various polling stations.



At the Ashaiman Senior High School polling station, our reporter, Charles Boateng, says the electoral process which commenced at 7:30 am has so far been peaceful.



According to him, voters are abiding with the laid down COVID-19 safety protocols especially the wearing of the nose masks.



Veronica buckets, liquid soap, hand sanitizers and tissues were provided adding that a majority of the voters who are practising social distancing were seen in their nose masks.





