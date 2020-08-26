Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vote massively for politicians who care for us – Motor Riders Association to members

play videoSome motor riders present at the press briefing

Public Relations Officer (P.R.O) of the Motor Riders Association, Setsoafia Pascal has entreated members as well as their customers to vote for politicians who have shown interest in making the commercial motorbike transport services, popularly known as Okada business thrive.



This comment comes after former President John Dramani Mahama while addressing the chiefs, people and party supporters at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, August 21, 2020, announced that he will legalise the Okada business should he win the December 7 polls.



Addressing the media on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Mr Pascal called on “all members, their dependents, our clients and everyone who values the service we render to show up and vote massively for the politicians who have shown they care and not those who say one thing in opposition and another in government.”.



He added that legalising and regulating the okada business will create an added opportunity for the state to fund its numerous projects promised Ghanaians.



Though many people, including members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), have poured scorn on the legalisation of the okada business because they think it is not sustainable and safe, others, on the other hand, believe it would create employment for the youth.



The P.R.O at the press briefing requested that government sets up a safety and training school to train and license Okada riders just as it is for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).



“This could provide an opportunity for local authorities to levy a small daily fee for our members, like what happens for others means of transport. Setting up a safety and training school which will train and license our members could also help raise funds like what the DVLA does for cars and trucks,” he said.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.