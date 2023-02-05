Vote for me to give you victory in 2024, Alan to NPP delegates

Politics of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: GNA

John Alan Kwadwo Kyeramateng, former Trade and Industry Minister and a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on party delegates to vote massively for him as the flagbearer to send the party to victory in the 2024 election.



The aspirant said his records at the Trade Ministry were unmatched and promised to do more when he becomes President of Ghana.



Alan Kyeremateng made the call when he interacted with party faithful at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region to officially inform them of his intention to contest the party’s flagbearer position.



He announced that the party executives at both the constituency, regional and national levels, would be put on monthly salaries to motivate them to work harder in the best interest of the party.



“Alan Presidency will focus on agriculture to mobilize the youth for commercial farming for the youth and also to own factories with support from the government,” he said.



Alan Kyeremateng earlier paid a courtesy call to the Wiawso Traditional Council and promised to ensure peace before, during and after the presidential primaries.



He advised Ghanaians to maintain the NPP Government to enable the party to continue the good policies, stressing that he was the right person to “break the eight.”



Nana Kwasi Ofori, Chief of Bodi and Adontenhene for Wiawso Traditional Council on behalf of Katakyei Kwasi Bumankamah, Paramount Chief, appealed to Mr Kyeremateng and his team to run decent campaigns devoid of insults.



He called on God to grant Alan Kyeremateng his heart's desires.



Nana Ofori commended the NPP Government for the numerous infrastructure development in the Western North Region.