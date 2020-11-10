Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Vote for me and I’ll give you permanent jobs – Mahama to NABCo employees

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) to vote for him in the upcoming December 7 elections.



He said if he is voted for, he will ensure that they are given permanent jobs to do and not NABCo-like job.



In a meeting with private businessmen in Accra as part of his campaign ahead of the elections, Mr Mahama said “job creation will not only be the burden of entrepreneurs and the private sector. This explains why we have conducted a thorough Human Resource Gap (HR Gap) study into the public sector”.



“The analysis shows there is more room for graduate employment in the public sector as well. The Ghana Health Service has a human resource gap of 76,795.



“The Ghana Education Service has a gap of 98,650 and altogether, the security services – Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces – have over 100,000 job vacancies.



“NaBCo and the youth in temporary employment within the public sector and graduates can be assured of permanent employment based on the Human Resource Gap Analysis we have conducted.”



The NaBCo programme, an interim measure, is an initiative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.



The focus of the initiative is solving public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology and governance and drive revenue mobilisation and collection.



Currently, over 100,000 trainees are benefiting from the programme.



During the launch of the programme, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lauded trainees of the NABCo for proving equal to the task in the agencies and organisations where they are operating.



He has consequently urged the NABCo module implementation partners and agencies to first consider the trainees for employment whenever opportunities for permanent employment come up.



He commended the agencies for their partnership of the scheme and said there was the need to recognise and reward the sacrifices made by the trainees who had received positive testimonies from the agencies and organisations where they served.

