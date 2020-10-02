Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Vote for NDC, it has superior record – Buduburam Chief urges residents

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Chief of Gomoa Budumbram in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region Nana Kojo Essel II has called on his people to massively vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) come December 7 election and return the party to power.



According to him, he and his people are witnesses to the NDC’s sterling performance while in power which improved the living conditions of Ghanaians during its tenure of office.



Speaking at his Palace during a visit by NDC running mate Prof. Jaane Naana Opoku Agyemang the Chief stated that he and his people have support in the NDC and will support the party to come to power to complete all the abandoned projects in the Gomoa East Constituency.



“If the NDC government was to be in power, by now all our problems in terms of developmental projects would have been completed The Gomoa Budumbram Community is facing numerous challenges, the bridge in our community here has collapsed even before the NPP government came to power but nothing has been done to fix it. We have written letters to the Member of Parliament, Kojo Asemeni and the DCE Solomon Darko Quame but we have heard nothing about it so we will support the NDC party to come to power for them to do the bridge for us.”



He prayed for the NDC to come to power and deal with the issue of land guards who continue to terrorize residents.



"Currently in Gomoa Budumbram here, there’s no respect for the police due to the Land guard menace. We trust the NDC to come to power and solve this issue".



Addressing the gathering, the NDC running mate Jaane Naana Opoku Agyemang assured that the NDC will once again make lives better for Ghanaians if it returns to power.

