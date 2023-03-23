Vote for Bawumia to show that the NPP does not discriminate - Aliu Mahama to delegates

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has challenged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 presidential elections.



According to him, choosing Bawumia as the NPP’s presidential candidate will help break the notion that the NPP, as a party, discriminates.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM on Monday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP added that leading figures in the NPP have realised that it is time to show Ghanaians that the party is for all people and not just a selected few.



“It is time for us to make sure that we clean up the perception that the NPP is for a few. The NPP is for everybody.



“We now want to work in a way that shows that the NPP is a party that accepts all. And Bawumia is the unifying person we can use to show that we accept every person.



“Bawmia will bring Northerners, Akans, Ewes, everybody together. He is a humble person, and he will be a listening president. Also, with his economic background, he will move the country to a different level,” he said in Twi.



The likes of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and ex-Regional Cooperation Minister Dr. Kofi Konadu Apreku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



