Vote for Akufo-Addo for he thinks and acts like God – Wontumi urges

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known popularly as Chairman Wontumi has disclosed that the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thinks just like God.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after assuming office implemented the Planting for Food and Jobs programme which equipped farmers to produce more food.



He said the policy has yielded results such that Ghana has been able to provide food for her citizens as well as neighbouring and sister countries.



According to Wontumi, Akufo-Addo's thought of this initiative clearly shows that he thinks just like God.



“When the President took over the government, he implemented the Planting for Food and Jobs programme. This programme has put food on our tables and even neighbouring countries are coming in to buy from us. Togo is coming in, Burkina Faso is coming to take food, Cote D’Ivoire is also coming in and so is our relatives from Nigeria. This is an indication that the President thinks and acts just like God,” he revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

